Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .323 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In five of 10 games this year (50.0%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (40.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Kikuchi (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.