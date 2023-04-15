Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has three home runs and three walks while hitting .279.
- In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (38.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kikuchi (1-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
