Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .315.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 13 of 14 games this year (92.9%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (21.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 64.3% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
