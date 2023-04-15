On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .315.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 13 of 14 games this year (92.9%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (21.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 64.3% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings