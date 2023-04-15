Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Tampa Bay Rays (13-1) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (9-5) at 3:07 PM (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Rays, who is slightly favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (1-0) to the mound, while Calvin Faucher will take the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- The Rays have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Rays have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Tampa Bay this season with a -105 moneyline set for this game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 7.4 runs per game (104 total runs).
- The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.45) in the majors this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|- vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 12
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Taj Bradley vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Calvin Faucher vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
|April 17
|@ Reds
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Greene
|April 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Connor Overton
|April 21
|White Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Michael Kopech
