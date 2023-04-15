Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays play Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 8-1-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rays have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

Tampa Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.

The Rays have been perfect against the spread this season, going 3-0-0.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 3-1 7-0 6-1 8-1 5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.