Rays vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays play Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-115
|-105
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 8-1-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rays have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Tampa Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on it winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.
- The Rays have been perfect against the spread this season, going 3-0-0.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|3-1
|7-0
|6-1
|8-1
|5-0
