How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Chapman and Randy Arozarena will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 34 this season.
- Fueled by 63 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .563 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays' .283 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 104 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .357 OBP this season.
- The Rays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.4 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 2.45 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.016 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send out Calvin Faucher for his first start of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has pitched in relief four times already this year, but will make his first start.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|-
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jeffrey Springs
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Connor Overton
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.