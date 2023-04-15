Matt Chapman and Randy Arozarena will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 34 this season.

Fueled by 63 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .563 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .283 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 104 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .357 OBP this season.

The Rays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.4 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 2.45 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.016 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send out Calvin Faucher for his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty has pitched in relief four times already this year, but will make his first start.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Home - Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox W 7-2 Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Calvin Faucher Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Jeffrey Springs Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Connor Overton 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Josh Fleming Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.