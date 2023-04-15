When the Toronto Blue Jays (9-5) and Tampa Bay Rays (13-1) match up at Rogers Centre on Saturday, April 15, Yusei Kikuchi will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while the Rays will send Calvin Faucher to the mound. The game will start at 3:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays -105 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run total has been listed for the contest.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 5-3 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Blue Jays have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

Oddsmakers have given the Rays the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a -105 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Wander Franco 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +125 - 1st

