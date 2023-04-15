Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)
- Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).
- He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 of 54 games last year (20.4%), Brujan picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.111
|AVG
|.213
|.220
|OBP
|.238
|.181
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|18/3
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.