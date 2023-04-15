After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

  • Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).
  • He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 of 54 games last year (20.4%), Brujan picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.111 AVG .213
.220 OBP .238
.181 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
19/9 K/BB 18/3
2 SB 3
Home Away
27 GP 27
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
