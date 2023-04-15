Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.649) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 10th in slugging.
- In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (35.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI three times (21.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
