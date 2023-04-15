After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.649) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 10th in slugging.
  • In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (35.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Franco has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI three times (21.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
