Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .250.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (33.3%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays will look to Kikuchi (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
