After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .250.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (33.3%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings