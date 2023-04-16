After hitting .324 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.447) and total hits (13) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings