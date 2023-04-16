After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings