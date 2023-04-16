Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
