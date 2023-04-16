After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has three doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .314.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 11 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Manoah (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
