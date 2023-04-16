After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has three doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .314.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 11 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (36.4%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

