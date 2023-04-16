After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .353 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Lowe has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings