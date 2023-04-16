After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .353 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Lowe has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
