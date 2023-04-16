Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .226 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Raley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 8.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
