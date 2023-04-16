Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .226 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Raley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 8.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings