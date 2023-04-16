After batting .233 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .211.

In eight of 14 games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings