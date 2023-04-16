Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .293 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
