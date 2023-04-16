Rays vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Alek Manoah, the Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher, on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
The Rays are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Blue Jays (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 8-1.
- The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have gone 13-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 92.9% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has gone 13-1 (winning 92.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
- Tampa Bay has played in 15 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-2).
- The Rays have covered the spread in all three games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|3-2
|7-1
|6-1
|8-1
|5-1
