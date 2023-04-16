The Tampa Bay Rays (13-2) and the Toronto Blue Jays (10-5) will go head to head on Sunday, April 16 at Rogers Centre, with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays and Alek Manoah toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (3-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 13 out of the 14 games, or 92.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 13-1 (winning 92.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have an 8-1 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Blue Jays have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +140 - 1st

