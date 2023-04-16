Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Walls has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
