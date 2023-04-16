On Sunday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Walls has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Manoah (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
