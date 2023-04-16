Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan is hitting .300 with .
  • Brujan has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Brujan has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.