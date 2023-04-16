After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .229 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (38.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

