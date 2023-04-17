Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After hitting .344 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
- He has homered in five games this season (35.7%), leaving the park in 9.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including three games with multiple runs (21.4%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Reds will send Greene (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
