The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .226.

In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Bethancourt has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings