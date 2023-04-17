Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .226.
- In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Bethancourt has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
