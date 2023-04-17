The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.

Ramirez has had a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (33.3%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings