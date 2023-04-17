Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.
- Ramirez has had a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
