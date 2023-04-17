Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .255 with three home runs and three walks.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (35.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
