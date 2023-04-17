The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .359 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in six games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings