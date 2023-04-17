Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .222.
- Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this year (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
