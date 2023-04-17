Randy Arozarena -- hitting .275 with two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .293.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
  • He has homered in three games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (66.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
  • In nine games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
