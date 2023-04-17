Randy Arozarena -- hitting .275 with two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .293.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).

He has homered in three games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (66.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).

In nine games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings