Rays vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) and the Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 17.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene.
Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 14, or 93.3%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has been at least -150 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 114 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Taj Bradley vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|- vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
|April 17
|@ Reds
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Hunter Greene
|April 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luke Weaver
|April 21
|White Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Michael Kopech
|April 22
|White Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 23
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.