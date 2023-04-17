Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Jalen Beeks, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rays have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 15 total times this season. They've finished 14-1 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played 12 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-4-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays are 3-0-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 4-2 8-1 6-1 9-1 5-1

