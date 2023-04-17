How to Watch the Rays vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds are ready for a matchup with Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.3 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 36 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .541 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .280 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 7.1 runs per game (114 total).
- The Rays rank second in baseball with a .356 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 7.9 times per game, the seventh-best mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 2.54 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.056).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luke Weaver
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.