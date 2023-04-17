On Monday, April 17, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Rays vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 14 out of the 15 games, or 93.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have won all 12 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won one of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Luke Raley 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +135 - 1st

