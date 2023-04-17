Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .621, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (12 of 16), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (25.0%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
