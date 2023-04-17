The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .255 with two doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
  • The Reds surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
