The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .255 with two doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).

He has homered in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (35.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

