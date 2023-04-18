The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .167 with a double and four walks.
  • Mejia has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lodolo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 51st, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
