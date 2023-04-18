Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.429 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .349 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Ramirez is batting .474 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 13), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3).
