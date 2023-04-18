Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 on .

Tune in on as the Maple Leafs and the Lightning play.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players