Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .190.
- Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In four games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Reds are sending Lodolo (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3).
