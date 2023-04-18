On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with at least two hits five times (31.3%).
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has driven in a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine games this year (56.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
  • The Reds give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lodolo (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.