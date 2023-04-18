Rays vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (7-9) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12 ERA).
Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 14, or 87.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 14-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 115 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Calvin Faucher vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
|April 17
|@ Reds
|L 8-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Hunter Greene
|April 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luke Weaver
|April 21
|White Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Michael Kopech
|April 22
|White Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 23
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|April 24
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs Jose Urquidy
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.