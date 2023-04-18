Tuesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (7-9) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12 ERA).

Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 14, or 87.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 14-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 115 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule