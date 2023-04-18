Rays vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to knock off Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.
Rays vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 14-2 in those games.
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 14-2 record (winning 87.5% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-5-2 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have covered the spread in all three games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|4-3
|8-1
|6-2
|9-2
|5-1
