Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to knock off Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

Rays vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 14-2 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 14-2 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-5-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered the spread in all three games they have played with a set run line.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 4-3 8-1 6-2 9-2 5-1

