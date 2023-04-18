Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Rays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 37 home runs, averaging 2.2 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .529 slugging percentage.

The Rays are third in MLB with a .277 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.8 runs per game (115 total runs).

The Rays rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .351.

Rays batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.073).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

The 22-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Calvin Faucher Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds L 8-1 Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Josh Fleming Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home - Lance Lynn 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy

