When the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) and Cincinnati Reds (7-9) match up at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 18, Taj Bradley will get the nod for the Rays, while the Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+110). The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lodolo - CIN (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

Rays vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 16 times and won 14, or 87.5%, of those games.

The Rays have a 14-1 record (winning 93.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 7-2 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

