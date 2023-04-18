On Tuesday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.

Walls has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in eight of 11 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings