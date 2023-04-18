On Tuesday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
  • Walls has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in eight of 11 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.