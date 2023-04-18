Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
- Walls has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in eight of 11 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
