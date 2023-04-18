Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan is batting .313 with .
  • This season, Brujan has totaled at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Brujan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Lodolo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3).
