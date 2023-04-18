Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .313 with .
- This season, Brujan has totaled at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Brujan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Reds are sending Lodolo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3).
