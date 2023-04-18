Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .586, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Reds will send Lodolo (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 51st, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
