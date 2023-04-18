Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .194 with a double, two home runs, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lodolo (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
