Yandy Diaz -- hitting .194 with a double, two home runs, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lodolo (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among pitchers who qualify.
