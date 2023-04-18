Yandy Diaz -- hitting .194 with a double, two home runs, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings