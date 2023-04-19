Brandon Lowe -- hitting .323 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.411) and total hits (13) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 11th in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.9% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven home a run in five games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once nine times this year (60.0%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings