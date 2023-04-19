Harold Ramirez -- batting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .354 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Ramirez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (28.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

