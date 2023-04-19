Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- batting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .354 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Ramirez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
